VolQuest - De'Shawn Rucker hopes to make early impact for Vols

De'Shawn Rucker hopes to make early impact for Vols
On offense, we are used the term ‘all-purpose back’ being an athlete who can tote the ball both inside-and-outside the box, and who is a threat in the passing game.
On the flipside, a ‘complete defensive back’ is an athlete who can play all five spots in the secondary and who might be counted on to do so depending on situational football.
Tennessee 2021 commit De’Shawn Rucker fits the latter.
“It really came down to coach [Jeremy] Pruitt and [Derrick] Ansley,” Rucker said of choosing the Vols. “They want to use me the same way I’m being used in high school right now – a guy who can line up in different spots back there and can affect the game differently.
“I’ve seen what they have done with players before me. That excites me.”
The Tallahassee, Fla. native will begin his Volunteer journey repping at the nickelback position before getting a try at safety and cornerback.
“I would like to try and contribute early at nickel,” Rucker foreshadowed. “I’d love to be able to give the veterans on the team some rest. Hopefully, I earn that trust so they can put me out there early.”
The Godby High School standout has registered four interceptions as a prep star – three of which came in one game as a junior.
“I’d really like to start getting more interceptions. That’s my main goal for senior year,” Rucker said. “I got three in one game last year, so that means I should be getting eight or nine in a season.”
Standing in at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, the defensive back is a speed demon on the field. The track and field star, who was clocked at 10.7 seconds in the 100-meter dash, utilizes that tool to separate himself on the field.
“Every time I get a pick, I believe I have a chance to score,” Rucker said. “I can also ‘hawk’ people down in the open field.
“You’ve got to have great reaction at the start of a race, so that reaction in track helps my fast-twitch in football. It also helps me at safety coming downhill trying to make a play.”
Rucker committed to the Vols in early May and was a part of the big recruiting swing Tennessee made during the spring stretch. He quickly latched onto current defensive backs Bryce Thompson and Trevon Flowers during the recruiting process.
With 20 offers at current standing, Rucker acknowledged teams are still after him. But, it’s not as many as we may think.
“I listen, but there’s really not too many coming after me right now – maybe four or five,” Rucker said of other programs’ pursuit. “They know I’m committed, or I let them know. They give it all they have.”
With every uncertainty 2020 brings, Rucker is at peace with his decision to commit to Pruitt’s squad when he did.
“I’m most definitely relieved. It was a lot on me with all these schools contacting me all the time,” Rucker concluded. “It was a hard decision to make, but I’m glad I got it out of the way and it’s over.”
The 2021 Tennessee defensive back commit is unsure whether he’ll sign in December or February.