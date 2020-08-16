VolQuest - De'Shawn Rucker hopes to make early impact for Vols

On offense, we are used the term ‘all-purpose back’ being an athlete who can tote the ball both inside-and-outside the box, and who is a threat in the passing game.

On the flipside, a ‘complete defensive back’ is an athlete who can play all five spots in the secondary and who might be counted on to do so depending on situational football.

Tennessee 2021 commit De’Shawn Rucker fits the latter.

“It really came down to coach [Jeremy] Pruitt and [Derrick] Ansley,” Rucker said of choosing the Vols. “They want to use me the same way I’m being used in high school right now – a guy who can line up in different spots back there and can affect the game differently.

“I’ve seen what they have done with players before me. That excites me.”

The Tallahassee, Fla. native will begin his Volunteer journey repping at the nickelback position before getting a try at safety and cornerback.

“I would like to try and contribute early at nickel,” Rucker foreshadowed. “I’d love to be able to give the veterans on the team some rest. Hopefully, I earn that trust so they can put me out there early.”

The Godby High School standout has registered four interceptions as a prep star – three of which came in one game as a junior.

“I’d really like to start getting more interceptions. That’s my main goal for senior year,” Rucker said. “I got three in one game last year, so that means I should be getting eight or nine in a season.”