With the NCAA dead period over, Tennessee will welcome a host of prospects on campus this weekend.

The Vols will welcome three official visitors from the 2020 class — FSU wideout commit Malachi Wideman, Southern Miss offensive tackle commit Dylan Spencer and longtime athlete target Dee Beckwith — as well as a slew of underclassmen for their first Junior Day of the year.

Here's a rundown of who all is expected to be in town over the course of the next few days...