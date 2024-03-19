Following the second day of spring practice, Tennessee football defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with the media. Banks would give his thoughts on the current look of his defensive unit as the Vols look to take another step on that side of the ball. Here are the three biggest things he said. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

James Pearce Jr. looking to take another step

James Pearce Jr. has been the talk of the 2025 NFL Draft in terms of who could be the first defensive player taken off the board. Despite the high praise, he is still looking to take the next step in his game. "We can all get better," said Banks. "I think James will be the first one to tell you there’s a lot of room for improvement on his end. And the good news is he’s working extremely hard right now to take another step." While Pearce typically causes havoc around the edge, he showed off his ability to drop into coverage in the Citrus Bowl win over Iowa. In that game, he grabbed a pick-six to increase Tennessee's dominant lead. "I think we have a system where we are able to showcase any of our players' skillsets and he’s no different," said Banks. "We think the sky’s the limit for him. Obviously, he’s just a (junior). I think he’s just scratching the surface on how good he can be. He’s extremely versatile, as you said. You know, everyone’s alluding to the pick six that he had, but he’s shown that in practice. He’s got really good drop skills and ball awareness."

Linebacker room is in a good spot

There is a new face on the defensive side of the ball. The linebacker coaching role has been filled by William Inge out of Washington. Banks has had no issue with the change. He even noted the experience and knowledge that Inge has brought to the table. "William’s been great," said Banks. "He brings a wealth of experience coaching at every level and he's been good. The biggest thing for me is the relationship he has with our guys because that’s what it is about building relationships and man, he hit the ground running. The guys love him. He’s a great teacher, just a great personality and we really hit the jackpot with him. So I’m excited he’s here." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Spring Practice Central: Everything from Tennessee football's second day Helping with this transition is veteran middle linebacker Keenan Pili. He's played in just one game as a Vol, but his injury helped him gain a different perspective of the defense from the sideline. "I think it’s big, obviously, again, not being able to play as much football as he wanted to last year was tough, but at the same time he was around," said Banks. "He got a chance to build with his teammates and build his chemistry. So, I know all those guys were excited to see him back on the field and obviously bringing in coach Inge and those guys getting on the same page in a hurry has been been beneficial as well."

Building up the defensive line