DeSanto Rollins was among a trio of Louisiana prospects to visit Tennessee on Monday, joining 4-star athlete Joel Williams and 4-star defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy on a trip to checkout Rocky Top.

While Williams and Roy are well-established recruits in the 2020 class, Rollins, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound athlete, is a new name on Tennessee’s board.

A few weeks ago, the Parkview Baptist School (La.) recruit picked up his first college scholarship from Louisiana-Lafayette and on Monday, he left Knoxville with his first SEC offer.

“I was overwhelmed,” Rollins told Volquest when David Johnson delivered the news.

“I didn’t know what to say. I was totally surprised. I didn’t expect it.”

Rollins started his high school career at Trinity Episcopal in Mississippi, but after the school closed in 2017, he moved to Baton Rouge to play for Parkview Baptist. Lining up as a defensive end, nose tackle and tight end, he finished his junior year with 63 tackles, 6 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles as an All-State performer. With his film just now getting out, Rollins believes his recruitment “is about to take-off.”

“Parkview is a bigger school,” he explained. “Trinity 1A, while Parkview is a 4A school. That put me on the map as far as recruiting.”