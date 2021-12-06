Desmond Williams breaks down decision to commit to Vols

Junior college defensive back Desmond Williams committed to the Vols on Monday, picking Tennessee over Mississippi State, he announced on social media.

Williams is Tennessee's 17th commitment in the class of 2022 and the third defensive back to pick the Vols.

“The main thing is I feel like I’m around family while I’m at Tennessee," Williams told Volquest about his decision coming off his official visit to Knoxville over the weekend. "This is a great spot that I can be at and the players, I enjoyed them showing me around and showing me what Knoxville is like. It’s a pretty good place.

“Just being around the campus and the city, it’s very outgoing. A lot of positive people. Everybody around here cares about you. It’s not like you’re just sitting around bored every day. There’s actually a lot of people that care about you.”

Williams' relationship with Vols head coach Josh Heupel and defensive backs coach Willie Martinez played a big role in his decision.

“It was the coaches,” Williams said. “They all have the same energy. I appreciate Coach Martinez, Coach Heupel, Coach Ek, Coach Banks for bringing me here and showing me around what Knoxville is like, so it was very amazing. I appreciate them, as well.

“(Coach Martinez is) a very honest guy, and he’s kind of like a father. He’s very respectful, and he has my respect, also, a lot. He’s always keeping it real about what he says and his honesty.”