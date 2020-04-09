While the COVID-19 pandemic has effectively hit pause on most American life, the crisis has not stopped Tennessee’s spring recruiting momentum.

Despite an extended NCAA dead period until May 31 — no visits, camps or in-person evaluations — the Vols have picked up a pair of commits in just the last 10 days.

Notably, both prospects — wideout Walker Merrill and tailback Jaylen Wright — hail from Tennessee’s backyard.

“Backyard” is a subjective term here, but for the Vols, it means landing as many prospects within a 5-6 hour radius of Knoxville. Merrill is from Nashville. Wright hails from North Carolina, same for defensive lineman Isaac Washington, who gave his verbal pledge to Jeremy Pruitt earlier in March.

Now this is typically Tennessee’s recruiting strategy anyways, but during a time with no 7-on-7 tournaments, campus visits halted and likely no (or minimal) college camps this summer, schools have begun to narrow their board — focusing more on guys who have been on campus already, or localizing their targets.

And both instances are advantages for Tennessee in 2021.

The Vols do not have the in-state pipelines of LSU, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida or even Maryland, but the COVID-19 shutdown + some recent staff changes has created a unique set of circumstances for the Vols this particular cycle.

Back in January and February, Tennessee did a nice job getting prospects from Florida, the DMV and Philadelphia to campus, but more importantly, they loaded up on visitors from North Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.

The latter group, along with some additional targets in-state (i.e. Junior Colson, Hudson Wolfe, Dietrick Pennington, William Griffin), stands to make up the bulk of the 2021 class.

By poaching Jay Graham away from Texas A&M, Tennessee reopened its old pipeline back into the Carolinas.

A year after not signing a single player from North Carolina, Graham, a star at Concord High, has immediately paid dividends in the region this cycle. Tennessee's new tailbacks coach knows the landscape well and has already landed Wright, while helping position the Vols with key targets like Kaman Marley, Jahvaree Ritzie, Colby Smith and Travail Price. Tennessee is also recruiting Payton Page, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Tiyon Evans and RaRa Dillworth from the Carolinas.

It’s well-known across Big Orange Country that much of Tennessee’s success in 90s came from guys who hailed from the Carolinas. Just ask Phillip Fulmer.

In a radio appearance Sunday, Tennessee's athletics director described how “huge” the region was/is to the Vols, saying, “We’re closer to North Carolina than to half of the kids in the state. We owned North Carolina, especially (western) North Carolina and northern South Carolina, the upper state, upper-state South Carolina. And it made a huge difference. I believe on our national championship team, I think every defensive lineman we had was from Carolina, one of the Carolinas.”