Two games into Tennessee's 2023 season and it is clear that the offense has taken a step back.

That much is expected, at least this early. The Vols boasted the most productive offense in college football a year ago behind quarterback Hendon Hooker and Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Jalin Hyatt but was tasked with replacing both and for at least a few the last eight quarters, Tennessee has looked like it.

The Vols looked sluggish and uncharacteristic early against Austin Peay Saturday but was good enough to win 30-13 at Neyland Stadium. Quarterback Joe Milton III was 21-of-33 passing for 228 yards and two touchdowns in his fourth-straight start. There were several dropped balls, a fumble and some passes Milton would like to have back.

It took Tennessee (2-0) until the final minute of the first half to score a touchdown—a 6-yard rush that gave the Vols their first lead at 13-6. His 5-yard scoring toss to Ramel Keyton early in the third quarter was the first to a receiver this season.

"I thought (Milton) was calm. I thought our sidelines in general were calm," head coach Josh Heupel said. "We got to get into the flow of the football game and that can be Joe driving some of those dig routes. It can be us going up and making a difficult catch. It can be great ball security out on the perimeter. I haven't seen the video, but I guess we probably need to get our hands inside on some perimeter blocking, too."

Opposing defenses have been diligent so far trying to prevent Milton from going over the top where he burnt teams last season, but even a number of shots in the middle of the field on Saturday were either misplaced or dropped despite being thrown well.

"There were times when we were pushing it down the field and a little bit off, in particular early in the football game," Heupel said. "There were some things situationally where we were off. Joe, wide receiver, combination of both things where weren't just in sync in critical situations...Have to be able to sustain drives and we have to score points in the red zone."

Tennessee has utilized the short-passing game and it picked up in the second half with Milton hitting quick, short routes to Bru McCoy who pushed up the sideline for positive yards.

"I feel like (short passing game) can get things going," Milton added. "I feel like if you're a defense, you have to run sideline to sideline to make a tackle. I feel like that's something that your defensive coordinator is preaching to you, so in order to do that, I'm going to keep pitching it sideline to sideline."

Tennessee's offense and the trust the coaching staff has in Milton will face its biggest test next Saturday in its first true road game—a primetime bout with Florida (1-1) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

Heupel reaffirmed his confidence in both, as did Milton in a receiving corps that is still gelling together.

"We threw some of (the deep balls) and we missed them on the throw," Heupel said. "We dropped a couple. We got a shot downfield and we busted protection, too...You've got to have 11 guys operate at a really high level and do their jobs. They've got to operate as one. We're capable of being better than we were tonight. But I've got trust and belief in these guys, for sure."

"This offense, you kind of need like at least five seconds to go back to talk to yourself," Milton added. "At the same time, I let them know that they're the best receivers in the country. 'Keep being y'all. Keep doing what y'all are doing. Just go execute, man.'"