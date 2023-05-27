For freshman Destiny Rodriguez, her playtime has been inconsistent this year.

She began the season as a starter due to injuries but fell out of the lineup when Tennessee returned to full strength.

However, with Lair Beautae suffering an injury at practice before the Super Regional, the Lady Vols needed an infielder to replace her. Coach Karen Weekly opted to return to Rodriguez due to her experience earlier in the season.

In the second game of the series, Rodriguez proved Weekly right.

In four at-bats, she recorded three singles and an RBI. This included a crucial hit in the sixth inning to help Tennessee extend its lead.

Her three hits mark a career-high, as well.

In the field, Rodriguez was also solid at second base. She recorded two assists and helped hold down the middle of the infield.

"She just got after it," said teammate Kiki Milloy. "It sucks not having Lair (Beautae) in, but we knew as a team that we weren't going to falter because we have (Rodriguez). She played the first half of the year. We knew that something good was going to happen and we knew that every time that she stepped up into the box, she was going to do something great. And it happened when we needed it the most. So, very proud of her."

Although Rodriguez is in her first collegiate season, she looked like a seasoned veteran on the big stage.

Her 22 starts to begin the year is what Weekly credits for her poise. This gave the coach confidence in plugging her back into the order.

"We went through fall and January and (Rodriguez) was doing some really good things for us with the bat," said Weekly. "...She played, started our first 22 games. So if we were going to suffer an injury right before we went into this and have to make a replacement in a position, that was probably the best one because of the experience she had."

If playing in a Super Regional wasn't enough motivation, Rodriguez's upbringing may have given her an extra edge, as well.

The freshman infielder is from Live Oak, Texas. This is a simple hour drive up the interstate away from the Longhorns' campus.

With the proximity of her home town to Austin, the additional push was on display on Saturday.

"(Rodriguez) is from Texas, so I know this means a lot to her," said Weekly. "I'm sure she had a little extra gear, you know, just because of that. But she's a battler."

Now, Tennessee will begin its run in the Women's College World Series.

It is unclear if Rodriguez will stay in the lineup or if Beautae will be back in action for the final stretch of the season.

However, she showed why she is a dependable option for the Lady Vols when times get rough.

With three years of eligibility remaining, she'll be a big part of the teams future, as well.