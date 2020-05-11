In July of 2017, a show about a venal financial advisor who laundered money for a drug cartel debuted.

The pilot episode packs punch after punch. It’s all plot, and there’s barely a moment to take a breath.

It’s perhaps the densest Episode 1 of any show in recent memory. Some seasons barely have enough time to cover a double-crossing, murder, infidelity, a master escape plan and a midnight move. Ozark does it in 59 minutes.

Well, Tennessee just had its Sugarwood.



The last two weeks have been the most action-packed recruiting bonanza for the Vols since ever??? Maybe???

Well I checked.

In the “modern era” — Rivals.com rankings go back to 2002 on the website — the Vols have never had a two-week recruiting run like the one Jeremy Pruitt & Co., have orchestrated during the middle of a pandemic. Folks love to toss around the word historic or momentous in sports, but in this instance, it wouldn’t be a throw away line.

Since 4-star outside linebacker Dylan Brooks committed on April 26, Tennessee has landed 11 verbal pledges in the last 15 days, capped by quarterback Kaidon Salter choosing the Vols over Auburn. Seven of the 11 commits were blue-chippers — i.e, 4 or 5-star prospects — and several others (namely Salter and offensive lineman Colby Smith) could easily rise in the rankings. The Vols now have 21 commits in the class — more than any Power 5 school in the country.

I went back over every Tennessee recruiting class since 2002 — looking at all commits, even those who ultimately decommitted or did not sign with the Vols. Since we don’t know how this 2021 crop will ultimately turn out, or who will sign with UT, that seemed most prudent.

The Vols have had strong two-week stretches before — some with volume, others with more star-power — but never one like what UT fans have just witnessed. During the early years of the millennium, Phillip Fulmer was famous for splash closes around National Signing Day. Butch Jones was notorious for his Oprah commit-giveaways on Orange Carpet Day. Even Derek Dooley had a strong finish in 2011.

But none had the combination of depth and star power.