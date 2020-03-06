Tennessee is looking to stay unbeaten on the season this weekend as the Vols host Wright State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Wright State. The Raiders went 42-17 in Alex Sogard’s first season and were picked to finish second in the Horizon League. Playing a gauntlet of a schedule with two weekend series at SEC schools the Raiders are 3-8 and haven’t won a weekend series and just one weekend game.

Despite the disappointing start Wright State has one thing in common with the 13-0 Vols, both have knocked off a team ranked No. 1 as the Raiders took at midweek matchup at Louisville, 10-3.

Tennessee is looking to repeat the success Mississippi State and Auburn had against the Raiders, outscoring them 53-17.

The weekend also provides an opportunity for a some of Tennessee’s injured arms to get some action before being thrown into the fire at the start of SEC play.

“I think (Will) Heflin, if you asked me, from the bullpen I’ve seen him throw he’s ready to go,” Vitello said. “But we have a standard in place with how strong his legs need to be from coming off that knee surgery. … The other guys will beat him to the punch. Camden (Sewell) and Garrett (Crochet) are ready it’s just a matter of when we try to slot those guys in there. Probably shorter outings to start, then will extend him a little bit.”

Chad Dallas will get his fourth straight Friday night start to open the season and the junior college transfer has been impressive in his 17 innings turning in a 1.58 ERA and 19 strikeouts.

He’ll match up with RHP Daniel Kreuzer, the ace of a Raider’s staff that’s struggled mightily this year. Wright State’s 6.48 ERA is good for 242nd out of 298 in division one and should provide opportunities for the Vols’ first ranked scoring offense to build off its red-hot start.

Kreuzer has struggled so far this season posting an 0-3 record and a 7.04 ERA. RHP Bradley Brehmer will get the ball Saturday for the Raiders. In his first three starts Brehmer has posted an 8.36 ERA and a 1.79 WHIP.

Tennessee has yet to announce its Saturday starter.

After starting on Saturday, the first three weeks of the season, Chase Wallace will start in the finale against Wright State. Wallace has a 3.21 ERA in his 14 innings. The Sevierville native has struggled a little in his last two starts, not making it out of the fifth inning in either.

Vitello said Wallace’s presence wasn’t what it needed to be in his last start and the move to Sunday could be to try and spark Wallace, who the Vols were very high on preseason.

Wallace will match up with RHP Austin Cline in Sunday’s matchup. Cline has a 1-2 record and a 7.90 ERA.

Wright State’s offense has been inconsistent on the season, but has showed some upside, scoring six or more runs in five games. Outfielder Quincy Hamilton has led the Raider’s offense so far this season, hitting .357 with a homer.

Similar to George Washington, Wright State struggles to hit for power hitting just two homers through their first 11 games. The top of the Raider’s lineup shows some life, including five batters hitting over .300. Depth, however, isn’t a strength for Wright State as the Raiders have no additional players hitting over .250 and only two hitting over .200.

That hasn’t been a problem for Tennessee this season, as the Vols consistent offense has nine main contributors, including seven starters, hitting over .300 and only two Vols are hitting under .260.

The Vols consistent approach at the plate and in everything they do has been crucial to their early season success. Tennessee’s mindset and approach has been pleasing to Vitello this season.

“There hasn’t been a main theme,” Vitello said. “There hasn’t been looking ahead to this thing or that thing. I mean I know they were excited about the first road trip and Round Rock was a tournament that was a little hyped up, but other than that they show up and get better every day. It makes you feel good as a coach because the mindset is right.”

First pitch for Tennessee series against Wright State will come Friday night at 6:30.