Did the ‘top notch experience’ put Tennessee on top for Carter Smith?
Midweek visits have become more prevalent over the last couple of years and Ohio offensive lineman Carter Smith was on one the last couple of days in Knoxville. He came to town with an idea of what he thought Rocky Top would be like but was it what he thought?
“It was a top notch experience,” Smith said “Getting to know the players, coaches and tutors make me very confident I can succeed here. The life of the city is a different feel from your average college town. It’s so alive and I love it.”
And the fact he got more one on one time during the midweek visit gave him plenty of memories to take with him.
“Being here on a midweek gave me the opportunity to watch them practice, which showed me a new side of the coaches,” Smith said. “It was a serious highlight because now I know what they are like on and off the field. Loved the photoshoot, and hanging out with the players.”
Having spent time with offensive lineman coach Glen Elarbee on zoom sessions, he had a feel for him but the time in person was so much better.
“Coach Elarbee is so humble in person, but he flips the switch at gametime,” Smith said. “Getting to see that side of him was so great and gets me going!”
Being able to spend time with Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel was huge for Smith and his family. Heupel has drawn rave reviews on the recruiting trail and Smith says he was great with him.
“We spent so much time with Coach Heupel, he was so up front about everything, attended every meal, he was there the whole way. It tells me how bought in he is with his players.”
At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Smith is long and athletic. He showcases really good bend and an ability to play different spots on the offensive line. The staff made sure he know how much they enjoy his game.
“They loved my ability to move side to side and showed me how I’d be able to enhance that with their coaching style,” Smith said. “They would definitely see me as a Tackle I would say.”
So when would he like to have a decision made and where does Tennessee stand coming off this trip?
“Hoping to have my decision by July 4th,” Smith said. “Being my first and only Official so far, they are pretty high up at this point.”