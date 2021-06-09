Did the ‘top notch experience’ put Tennessee on top for Carter Smith?

Midweek visits have become more prevalent over the last couple of years and Ohio offensive lineman Carter Smith was on one the last couple of days in Knoxville. He came to town with an idea of what he thought Rocky Top would be like but was it what he thought?

“It was a top notch experience,” Smith said “Getting to know the players, coaches and tutors make me very confident I can succeed here. The life of the city is a different feel from your average college town. It’s so alive and I love it.”

And the fact he got more one on one time during the midweek visit gave him plenty of memories to take with him.

“Being here on a midweek gave me the opportunity to watch them practice, which showed me a new side of the coaches,” Smith said. “It was a serious highlight because now I know what they are like on and off the field. Loved the photoshoot, and hanging out with the players.”

Having spent time with offensive lineman coach Glen Elarbee on zoom sessions, he had a feel for him but the time in person was so much better.

“Coach Elarbee is so humble in person, but he flips the switch at gametime,” Smith said. “Getting to see that side of him was so great and gets me going!”



