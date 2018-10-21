Tennessee has four offensive lineman in its 2019 class, but the Vols are still pushing for a couple other blue-chippers, headlined by Oklahoma commit EJ Ndoma-Ogar.

With his family tagging along, the Texas native took an official visit to Tennessee this weekend and left quite impressed.

"Jeremy Pruitt told me, 'We need you to be a Vol,'" Nodoma-Ogar said.

"I respected that. I'm still committed to Oklahoma. But we'll see. Stuff could probably change. We don't know. We'll see."

Find out what else the 6-foot-3, 315-pound All-American had to say about his time with Wanya Morris, his conversations with Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee's rebuilding effort and more.

