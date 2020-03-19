DL Shawn Williams breaks down first time on Rocky Top
Shawn Williams visited Tennessee for the first time earlier this month and left Knoxville with good impressions.
“It was a good time,” the defensive end said. “We toured campus, so I was able to see the athletics facilities and academic centers. We watched the basketball game. I’m glad I came.”
The Philadelphia, P.A. native joined two of his Imhotep Institute Charter High School teammates and their head coach for the visit.
“It was one of the best campuses I’ve seen so far. The environment was great,” Williams said. “The coaching staff seemed legit. Everything was exciting.”
Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, the 2021 prospect has six offers on the table from Morgan State, Bowling Green, Akron, Central Michigan, Toledo and UMASS.
“Tennessee has been hitting me up fairly often, but they haven’t offered me yet,” Williams said. “I’m waiting to hear back from the coaching staff. They said they are going to come up and see me soon.
“They have been recruiting me a lot, so if they offered, it would mean the world to me. Tennessee would definitely be my top-choice if that happens.”
Tight ends coach Joe Osovet is the defensive lineman’s primary recruiter, but Williams enjoyed meeting and speaking with Vols new d-line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh during the trip.
“Coach Brumbaugh really wants me back down here. He liked that I’m versatile and can line up in multiple alignments,” Williams said. “I’m being recruited as both a defensive end and defensive tackle.
“Most schools are after me at defensive tackle.”
A versatile player, Williams also lines up as tight end for his high school team. That type of utility has made the prospect a better football player.
“I’m glad to play tight end because I think it really helps me on the other side of the ball. I really love playing defense,” Williams said. “I can do more things over there. I feel like it’s more physical and there’s nothing like sacking the quarterback.”
Though the offers are limited now – the standout is encouraged they will come.
“I have a high motor and I’m a field general,” Williams said. “I can really get after the quarterback and I’m always working to improve.”
The Imhotep Institute Charter product doesn’t know a whole lot about Tennessee – but knows the football tradition and the prestige that comes with being a Southeastern Conference member institute.
Williams does have a relationship with one current member of the Volunteer football team.
“Jahmir Johnson went to my high school for a couple of years. I never played with him, but I’m one of the players he still keeps in touch with,” Williams said. “He’s been talking Tennessee up and keeps asking me to come down and visit more.”
The defensive lineman plans to do just that before his senior campaign – most likely in the summer. Williams wants to build on the relationship he began with head coach Jeremy Pruitt over the weekend.
“I spoke with coach Pruitt some on Saturday. Nothing major, but we began that relationship,” Williams said. “He talked to me about academics and said he was really glad I was here because I made the long trip.
“Overall, it was a great trip. I’m excited to continue talking with them.”