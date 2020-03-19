Shawn Williams visited Tennessee for the first time earlier this month and left Knoxville with good impressions.

“It was a good time,” the defensive end said. “We toured campus, so I was able to see the athletics facilities and academic centers. We watched the basketball game. I’m glad I came.”

The Philadelphia, P.A. native joined two of his Imhotep Institute Charter High School teammates and their head coach for the visit.

“It was one of the best campuses I’ve seen so far. The environment was great,” Williams said. “The coaching staff seemed legit. Everything was exciting.”

Standing in at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, the 2021 prospect has six offers on the table from Morgan State, Bowling Green, Akron, Central Michigan, Toledo and UMASS.

“Tennessee has been hitting me up fairly often, but they haven’t offered me yet,” Williams said. “I’m waiting to hear back from the coaching staff. They said they are going to come up and see me soon.

“They have been recruiting me a lot, so if they offered, it would mean the world to me. Tennessee would definitely be my top-choice if that happens.”