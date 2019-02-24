Honolulu, Hawaii linebacker Jordan Botelho continues to garner more and more attention. The big island has produced many big time college football stars and he is set to be the next in line.

"Right now I'm taking it slowly and I'm trying to soak everything up," Botelho said. "I'm really blessed and thankful that everything has picked up for me and I have these opportunities."

Botelho has 20 offers as we approach the end of February. He knows more are coming and his goal is to stay grounded.

"I do that through my parents," Botelho said. "They always help me and when I make my decision they will play a huge role in that."

Botelho has been hearing from Tennessee quite a bit lately. Tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer has been the one hitting up Botelho as the two start to build a bond.

"He's a really nice guy," Botelho said. "I can tell that through our messages and when I call him. It's like talking to one of my friends. He relates well."

Tennessee hopes to land some really nice pieces in the 2020 class and Botelho would definitely check the box with his ability on defense.

"(Niedermeyer) tells me that he likes my motor," Botelho said. "He likes how hard I play and how I like to finish plays."