Does Hawaiian 4-star Jordan Botelho have interest in Tennessee?
Honolulu, Hawaii linebacker Jordan Botelho continues to garner more and more attention. The big island has produced many big time college football stars and he is set to be the next in line.
"Right now I'm taking it slowly and I'm trying to soak everything up," Botelho said. "I'm really blessed and thankful that everything has picked up for me and I have these opportunities."
Botelho has 20 offers as we approach the end of February. He knows more are coming and his goal is to stay grounded.
"I do that through my parents," Botelho said. "They always help me and when I make my decision they will play a huge role in that."
Botelho has been hearing from Tennessee quite a bit lately. Tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer has been the one hitting up Botelho as the two start to build a bond.
"He's a really nice guy," Botelho said. "I can tell that through our messages and when I call him. It's like talking to one of my friends. He relates well."
Tennessee hopes to land some really nice pieces in the 2020 class and Botelho would definitely check the box with his ability on defense.
"(Niedermeyer) tells me that he likes my motor," Botelho said. "He likes how hard I play and how I like to finish plays."
And he hopes to make his way east this summer to see some schools.
"I want to checkout some schools in the south," Botelho said. "Schools like LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia and Tennessee. I want to go over things and just start shortening the list so I can focus on schools that I feel like fit me."
Tennessee has been successful in Hawaii once before when they landed the likes of J.T. Mapu and Jesse Mahelona. That's been a while, but there is a history that exists plus more and more players from the 50th state make their way to the mainland to have success on the college level.
"Having people from Hawaii go and have success definitely helps," Botelho said. "It just takes hard work and dedication. You have to be driven and really put in the work to have success."
So what does the 6-foot-3 and 217 pound backer do well?
"I love to blitz off the edge," Botelho said. "It's about effort and really bringing it on every play. I never give up on plays."
Washington, Oregon, Notre Dame and Arizona State are other schools that are recruiting Botelho the hardest. He hopes to make a decision sometime before his senior season begins.
"Academics are very important to me," Botelho said. "I want to find a place that feels like home and a place that will take care of me if football doesn't work out."
Rivals.com ranks Botelho as a 4-star linebacker in the class of 2020.