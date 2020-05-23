Following an 0-2 start with a couple of embarrassing losses, Tennessee turned things around in 2019. One of the factors that played a role in the pivot was the aggressive nature of the secondary, led by both head coach Jeremy Pruitt and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley.

“I think we have a chance to be really great,” 2020 Tennessee signee Doneiko Slaughter said of the unit moving forward. “A lot of the older guys are helping us young guys already. They are reaching out and helping us with the playbook.”

The four-star safety from Roswell, Ga. is one of two-true defensive backs who signed on with the Vols for 2020 – the other being in-state prospect Keshawn Lawrence of Ensworth High School. Tamarion McDonald of Whitehaven will also start out in the secondary this fall.

“We took our official visit at the same time and keep up some. He’s a baller,” Slaughter said of his new teammate, Lawrence. “We have been holding each other accountable with the playbook. We are building chemistry now – he’s going to be a good teammate.

“I also talk to [current Vol] Jaylen McCollough because we are from the same area. And I’ve caught up with [2021 commit] Kamar Wilcoxson.

Slaughter signed on with the Vols about a week after decommitting from Arizona State back in December. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder had previously been committed to the Sun Devils for almost six months.

There were several reasons for the flip, but proximity to his home in Georgia and the opportunity to play for the coaches on Tennessee’s staff remained atop the list.