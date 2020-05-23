Doneiko Slaughter ready to 'pack a punch' for Vols
Following an 0-2 start with a couple of embarrassing losses, Tennessee turned things around in 2019. One of the factors that played a role in the pivot was the aggressive nature of the secondary, led by both head coach Jeremy Pruitt and defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley.
“I think we have a chance to be really great,” 2020 Tennessee signee Doneiko Slaughter said of the unit moving forward. “A lot of the older guys are helping us young guys already. They are reaching out and helping us with the playbook.”
The four-star safety from Roswell, Ga. is one of two-true defensive backs who signed on with the Vols for 2020 – the other being in-state prospect Keshawn Lawrence of Ensworth High School. Tamarion McDonald of Whitehaven will also start out in the secondary this fall.
“We took our official visit at the same time and keep up some. He’s a baller,” Slaughter said of his new teammate, Lawrence. “We have been holding each other accountable with the playbook. We are building chemistry now – he’s going to be a good teammate.
“I also talk to [current Vol] Jaylen McCollough because we are from the same area. And I’ve caught up with [2021 commit] Kamar Wilcoxson.
Slaughter signed on with the Vols about a week after decommitting from Arizona State back in December. The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder had previously been committed to the Sun Devils for almost six months.
There were several reasons for the flip, but proximity to his home in Georgia and the opportunity to play for the coaches on Tennessee’s staff remained atop the list.
“Knoxville is closer to home in comparison to Arizona State. It’s only about three hours, so that works out well for my family,” Slaughter told Volquest. “I also became really tight with coach Ansley. He’s been a lot of places and coached a lot of great players.
“I felt like he could push me to take the next step.”
The Roswell High School standout describes himself as an aggressive player on the field and one who comes downfield to hit – meeting running backs in the hole. The ‘thumper’ is also eager to learn from Pruitt, who will play a major role in his development over the next couple of seasons.
“It means a lot that he’ll be coaching me, too,” Slaughter said of Pruitt. “He knows how to run a defense and calls great plays. He teaches great technique and proper fundamentals. Defensive backs should learn all of that.”
Slaughter may be small in frame but has often been characterized as playing ‘bigger than his frame’ on the field. He’ll have an opportunity to roam around and make plays for Tennessee’s defense as the newcomer projects to start out at nickel in Pruitt & Ansley’s defensive scheme.
“I’ve heard that stuff my whole life,” Slaughter said of his reputation of being small. “I’m not a linebacker or anything, but once I get there, I throw around some wight. Once I get bigger, it’ll get even better.”
During the pandemic, the soon-to-be Vol has been training with some of his former high school teammates. Slaughter has also been putting in what he’s learned from the Tennessee playbook by repping drills at his high school stadium.
“I just want to get on the field,” Slaughter said of his freshman year coming up. “At first, I’ll be really focused on getting the schedule and routine down. But I just want to see the field. Special teams could be a great start.”
Q & A with 2020 Tennessee Signee Doneiko Slaughter
What’s on the playlist? “Lil Baby. YoungBoy. I listen to a variety of different rappers.”
Favorite football memory? “It was my junior year and we were playing our archrival. It was a real close one – scoring back and forth all night. It came down to the final possession and we won. I was hitting that game. Had about five tackles and forced a fumble.”
Favorite pro team? “The Falcons.”
Favorite athlete? “Jamal Adams.”
Go-to pregame meal? “I don’t really have a favorite, to be honest.”
Planned major at UT? “Business economics.”