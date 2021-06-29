Drayk Bowen recaps trip to Rocky Top to take in football side of Tennessee

Most think of Drayk Bowen as a football prospect and just that. What many don’t realize is that the 2023 four-star outside linebacker from Merrillville, Indiana — located just south of Chicago — also wants to play college baseball. In his pursuit of being a two-sport athlete, Bowen has spoken with Vols head baseball coach Tony Vitello. As a matter of fact, on his most recent visit to Tennessee, he was able to catch a few innings of the Vols’ regional game against Wright State in the NCAA Tournament. “We were only there for about three or four innings but it was awesome,” Bowen told Volquest. “I think Coach Vitello really wants to win. He’s doing a great job over there from what I’ve seen.” Bowen currently plays on the left side of the infield in high school. He thinks that he’ll continue to play third base in college or even one of the corner outfield spots.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIGluc2FuZeKAvO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzFRYm1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMVFibWFu PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vc0VuUTVFaFM4eSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NFblE1RWhTOHk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRHJheWsgQm93 ZW4gKEBEcmF5a0Jvd2VuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0RyYXlrQm93ZW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0MDE3MDUwMzQ3OTUwODE3MzI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSA3LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

As interested in Bowen is about playing college baseball, there was a different emphasis on this trip to Tennessee. “I had already seen things before with the baseball facility, but this time I wanted to see the football facility and the football side of things,” Bowen said. “I wanted to see the coaches and feel the new culture with Coach Heupel and the new staff coming in. “It was really good. I liked the place and seeing the campus and the culture. It seemed like a really cool place.” The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Bowen out of Andrean High School is currently ranked as the No. 16 overall player in the country by Rivals and has over 25 scholarship offers. Bowen had already seen Notre Dame and Michigan when he stopped by Rocky Top. He was on his way to Ole Miss after being impressed by Josh Heupel on his stop in Knoxville. “I really like Coach Heupel,” Bowen said. “He likes to keep it loose and fun, but likes to compete when it’s time to compete. Overall, he likes how I play. We met the other coaches and got to talk football with Coach (Brian Jean-Mary). The facilities were awesome and we really liked them.”

Bowen and his family spoke with Heupel and Tennessee’s staff about how he would be used in new defensive coordinator Tim Banks’ defense. The Vols view Bowen as a linebacker who can play inside or outside, and Bowen is fine with that because he knows he can do both. “They really like how tall I am and my length,” Bowen said. “They like how I play downhill and how aggressive I am because that will translate well. They also like that I can play both in space and go sideline to sideline.”