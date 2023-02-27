Drew Beam knows how to take a hit.

Being a quarterback in Tennessee's highest prep football classification taught him that.

Beam was a two-sport star at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro, splitting time between the Blaze's football and baseball teams before ultimately signing with Tennessee as a pitcher in the Vols' 2021 signing class, but his experiences on the gridiron have served him well on the mound.

He displayed as much on Sunday against Dayton when he took a line drive to the leg and fell to the turf. Beam sat there for a few seconds, conjuring up unpleasant memories of when Tennessee ace Chase Dollander was pegged with a ball in the upper arm against Alabama last April.

To the relief of everyone involved in the program, the sophomore right-hander hopped up on his own, returned to the mound and retired the next eight batters he faced, leading the Vols to a 6-0 series-sweeping win with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings of work.

"He's just a tough kid," Tennessee associate head coach Josh Elander said. "That football background I think helped him out a little bit there. Kind of ugly flashbacks to the Dollander thing last year. Luckily it got him right in the thigh. Which, I don't know if that's the best spot or the worst spot, but it didn't get him in the knee cap. Tough kid.

"He was going to stay in there and do his thing. I just thought he was really good against them today."

It certainly didn't feel good. The hits never do. But even Beam had to chalk up his ability to bounce back quickly to his football playing days.