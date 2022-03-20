Drew Beam's professional approach leading to breakout freshman season

Drew Beam has thrown one perfect game in his life. It came in a five-inning high school game that ended early because of a run-rule.

In his first SEC start against South Carolina on Sunday, the true freshman nearly threw a nine-inning perfect game.

Beam flirted with perfection until the seventh inning. On the first pitch of the frame, however, Gamecocks’ first baseman Brandt Belk hit one to the warning track in center. Vols’ centerfielder Drew Gilbert was able to get a glove on it, but it was too difficult of a catch to make.

“That was one of my more fun starts,” Beam told the media after the game. “I had a good amount of command today, so it was good that I can work with any pitch. We had a good gameplan set in stone, so we followed that and got the job done.”

Tennessee catcher Evan Russell knew early in the day that Beam was going to have a special outing. It was evident while they were down in the bullpen prior to the game.

“He was composed as I’ve ever seen a freshman,” Russell said. ”Most of the time whenever freshmen are coming in to pitch in an SEC game, especially their first one, it’s usually tense. They usually don’t have a lot of calmness in their voice and they don’t speak much, but he was having conversations with me.

“His glove-side fastball, he was locating that at will. He had a lot of even counts and behind in the counts where he could throw an outside fastball and even it up or get ahead, so that was the recipe for his success. If he can do that every time, he’s going to be hard to hit.”

The hit that broke up Beam’s perfect game bid was the only hit he allowed on the day. The right-hander never allowed a walk and struck out three as he pieced together 7.2 scoreless innings of work.

“Made it easy to be in our dugout, you felt calm,” Tony Vitello said of Beam’s performance. “The bottom line is he’s a good athlete, competes, throw strikes, and kind of gives you that deal — everybody has their own personality — but kind of gives you that deal that Sean Hunley had last year. A feel good as a coach. You know what you’re going to get every time out, maybe better one day like today.”