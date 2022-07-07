Driven by personal loss, 4-star Cam Seldon sees bright orange future

One of Josh Heupel’s biggest recruiting priorities in the class of 2023 has chosen Rocky Top to be his home. Receiver/running back Cam Seldon, a 4-star from Northumberland High School in Heathsville, Virginia committed to the Vols over his two other finalist Penn State and Maryland.

“I kind of already had the decision in my back pocket but I didn’t say anything,” Seldon said. “I just wanted to see how everything went. Tennessee is a good fit. From the first day I met the coaches starting with coach Burns and then coach Pope we have been developing a good relationship. Then when I stepped on campus to really meet everyone it was great.

“I knew when I left my official visit there it was going to take a lot to beat them out,” Seldon said.

The 6-1, 210 pound athlete has been humble in his recruiting approach keeping things low key. There’s nothing about his game that is low key which is why he made Heupel a happy man when he gave him the news.

“When I told coach Heupel I was coming, I don’t really know how to explain his reaction,” Seldon said. “He was really excited.

“He described my role in the offense as they are going to do whatever the need to do to get me the ball.”



