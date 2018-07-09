Chris Akporoghene can still vividly remember his first football practice.

A little more than two years ago, the Nigerian native from the Warri province in the Delta State moved to the United States in search of an opportunity. Basketball was primed to be Akporoghene's catalyst for a new life, but when he enrolled at The King’s Academy in East Tennessee, the then 6-foot-4, 235-pound 15-year-old screamed football player.

Former TKA head coach Matt Lowe promptly handed Akporoghene a helmet, pads and a pair of cleats.Akporoghene had never stepped on a football field before, though.

He’d vaguely seen highlights on YouTube. The rules were foreign. They ball looked weird and the equipment was instantly a nuisance.

At his first practice, Akporoghene needed help just to strap on his helmet. Lowe lined him up at defensive end and tight end.

It didn’t go well.

“It all felt so strange,” Akporoghene recalled.

“At first I was pretty excited. I put on the helmet and it was all good. Then we started practice. I hated it. That whole thing was just so heavy. It was hot. I couldn’t run with it. I couldn’t move my neck. I couldn’t do nothing with it. I went to Coach Lowe and asked him, ‘Hey can I do this without helmets and shoulder pads?’”

Despite a wayward Day 1, Lowe encouraged Akporoghene and told him he’d get used to the equipment. Trust me, Lowe said, you can be great at this. The two quickly formed a close bond, with Lowe and the rest of his family acting as stateside surrogates for Akporoghene. Over time, Akporoghene did improve. He was a natural in the weight room and devoured game tape to learn the details of football and the techniques of playing offensive line. He'd routinely wake up at 6 or 7 a.m. just to work on pass sets.

“Chris can’t catch,” Lowe said chuckling, “But his hands are massive and he’s great at putting them on guys and running his feet. So really, we moved him to the OL and started at the very basics with him.”

"Dude, block’em."

It doesn't get much simpler than that.

“You got the guy in front of you, go from there," Lowe said.

As his skills continued to develop, he’s gotten so much better.”