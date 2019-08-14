By Jeremy Pruitt’s own admission, he was rambling, but no one dared stop Tennessee’s head coach, especially when he jokingly challenged reporters to all drive home with their eyes closed just to hammer home a point.

Pruitt was on a roll Tuesday.

Following Sunday’s good-but-not-great first scrimmage of fall camp, the second-year coach was asked a rather innocuous question about the recent performance of the Vols’ offensive and defensive lines.

Both units have promise but plenty of question marks as the 2019 season quickly approaches, but instead of settling on a trite response, Pruitt delivered an entertaining two-minute soliloquy on the differences of evaluating each unit, slipping in multiple metaphors.

“Both sides of the ball are just very inconsistent,” Pruitt began.

“From a defensive standpoint, just lining up, lining up the proper way… based off the backfield formation, whether it’s back is in the three spot, it’s gun near, it’s gun far, or the ‘Y’ is off or the ‘Y’ is on. A lot of those things change how you should line up defensively. If I’m a 3-technique, maybe I need to be a little bit tighter, maybe I need to be a little bit looser. Maybe I’m getting a run key here, or maybe it’s a pass key. All that changes your stance, your alignment, all these things…

“To me, I look at it like this: OK, we all get in the car every day. When y’all leave here, y’all are gonna get in the car, OK, and you’re gonna drive. Whether you’re going out Alcoa Highway or Kingston Pike, when you get out there, aight, just shut your eyes while you’re driving down the road and see how well you do, aight? Because if you don’t know the things that I’m talking about, and you’re trying to play defensive line, you’re basically playing with your eyes shut, OK? That’s not real easy to do.

“So we’ve got to do a good job of coaching these guys up, and they’ve got to understand it and learn it. We can sit in the room, and we can talk about it, right? And we can show it to ‘em, and they can get it. They write it down, say, ‘Uh-huh,’ and they can give you the answers and all that. But when you go out there and the heat index is 105, do they really get it? The 65th minute of practice, do they really get it? When the offense is daggum sticking it down their throat, do they really get it? I don’t know. That’s what we’re trying to do, is figure out who can and who can’t, right?



Right now, we’ve got a ways to go there.”

Pruitt wasn’t finished, either.