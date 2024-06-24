Advertisement
News More News
ago baseball Edit

Dylan Dreiling wins CWS MOP, 4 Vols make All-Tournament team

OMAHA, NE. - June 23, 2024 - Outfielder Dylan Dreiling #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2024 National Championship series game two between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE.
OMAHA, NE. - June 23, 2024 - Outfielder Dylan Dreiling #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2024 National Championship series game two between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, NE. (Ian Cox/Tennessee Athletics)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

After hitting a home run in each of the College World Series finals games, Dylan Dreiling has claimed the CWS Most Outstanding Player Award.

Along with Dreiling’s honors, four Tennessee baseball players were named to the All-Tournament team.

Here’s the full list of players.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement
2024 College World Series All-Tournament Team
Position Player Team

C

Jaxson West

Florida State

1B

Jac Caglianone

Florida

2B

Christian Moore

Tennessee

3B

Alec Makarewicz

NC State

SS

Dean Curley

Tennessee

OF

Dylan Dreiling

Tennessee

OF

Jaime Ferrer

Florida State

OF

Vance Honeycutt

UNC

DH

Kaeden Kent

Texas A&M

P

Zander Sechrist

Tennessee

P

Evan Aschenbeck

Texas A&M

MOP

Dylan Dreiling

Tennessee

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement