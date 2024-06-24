Dylan Dreiling wins CWS MOP, 4 Vols make All-Tournament team
After hitting a home run in each of the College World Series finals games, Dylan Dreiling has claimed the CWS Most Outstanding Player Award.
Along with Dreiling’s honors, four Tennessee baseball players were named to the All-Tournament team.
Here’s the full list of players.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
|Position
|Player
|Team
|
C
|
Jaxson West
|
Florida State
|
1B
|
Jac Caglianone
|
Florida
|
2B
|
Christian Moore
|
Tennessee
|
3B
|
Alec Makarewicz
|
NC State
|
SS
|
Dean Curley
|
Tennessee
|
OF
|
Dylan Dreiling
|
Tennessee
|
OF
|
Jaime Ferrer
|
Florida State
|
OF
|
Vance Honeycutt
|
UNC
|
DH
|
Kaeden Kent
|
Texas A&M
|
P
|
Zander Sechrist
|
Tennessee
|
P
|
Evan Aschenbeck
|
Texas A&M
|
MOP
|
Dylan Dreiling
|
Tennessee
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––