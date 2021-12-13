Dylan Sampson 'all set' for a Volunteer-themed Signing Day

With Signing Day vastly approaching, Tennessee is preparing to add reinforcements to the backfield. Three-star Dutchtown standout Dylan Sampson, an all-purpose back, is ready for the challenge.

“I’m feeling good. I’m ready to put the work in and get to it,” the commit told Volquest over the weekend. “I want to come in and have an impact in any way I can. I’m ready to work.”

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound athlete plans to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday at 6 o’clock eastern time, but will not be a mid-year enrollee.

He’s a guy who finished the 2021 campaign with over 1,600 yards (1,300 rushing) and 22 touchdowns.

In the process, Sampson broke former NFL running back Eddie Lacy’s all-time rushing school record, ending his career with almost 5,000 rushing yards in varsity games. The Tennessee commit also broke Lacy’s single-game rushing record for Dutchtown this season, running for 287 yards with four touchdowns against Ouachita Parish on October 1 in the spread offense.

When asked what Tennessee is getting in the Geismer, La. native, Sampson was on point.

“The speed and elusiveness that I bring to the running back room is something they don’t have a lot of right now at this moment,” the running back said. “I feel like I’m a different kind of back than the ones they have right now. I think that’s what they are trying to incorporate in that room and I’m trying to bring it and develop it as best that I can.”

The tailback is eager to get to work with his future teammates. Jabari Small was the player-host back when Sampson took his official visit to Tennessee. The mindset of the running back room was apparent and the new guy believes he will fit right in when he arrives for summer workouts.

“It’s just a room full of guys who are ready to work,” the commit said. “My concentration this winter is really just to put on a couple of extra pounds that I need. That’s my main concern, the physical aspect of it. After that, just learning the mental part of the game.”