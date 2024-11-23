Dylan Sampson breaks another Tennessee football record

Dylan Sampson broke another long-standing Tennessee football scoring record on Saturday.

The Vols' standout running back scored his 22nd touchdown of the season, passing Gene McEver for total touchdowns in a single season with his 14-yard rushing score in the second quarter against UTEP at Neyland Stadium.

McEver, a College Football Hall of Fame player under former Tennessee head coach Robert Neyland, set the previous record with 21 touchdowns in 1929. Eighteen of McEver's scores came on the ground that season.

Sampson tied the record with his 27-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter against Georgia last week.

It wasn't the first McEver record that Sampson has eclipsed this season. He passed him for rushing touchdowns in a single season with his 19th in the Vols' 28-18 win over Kentucky on Nov. 2.

Sampson is closing in on a few more. The score moved him into a second place tie with former Tennessee running back James "Little Man" Stewart (1991-94) in career rushing touchdowns with 35 in less than three seasons.

McEver is the current record-holder with 37 between 1928-31.

Sampson entered the Vols' game against UTEP game with more than 1,129 rushing yards this season, 364 yards shy of Travis Stephens' program-record 1,464 yards in 2001.

Eleventh-ranked Tennessee leads the Miners, 7-0 with 13:22 left in the first half.