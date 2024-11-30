Dylan Sampson breaks Tennessee football single-season rushing record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Dylan Sampson reached another benchmark in his stellar 2024 season.

On Tennessee's biggest stage of the season yet within reach of its first College Football Playoff berth, Sampson ran further into the Vols' football record books against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Sampson's 15-yard run late in the fourth quarter put him at 1,485 yards, passing Travis Stephens for the program record for yards in a single season.

Stephens previously set the record with 1,464 yards in 2001.

Sampson has already broken a few long-standing Tennessee rushing records this season. He surpassed Gene McEver for most rushing touchdowns in a single season last month and is now second behind McEver in career rushing scores with 36 over three seasons.