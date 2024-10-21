Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors

in other news
Tennessee's 24-17 win over Alabama last Saturday yielded weekly honors from the SEC for two Vols' players.
Dylan Sampson was tabbed the Offensive Player of the Week while Cooper Mays was named the Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced Monday.
Sampson provided Tennessee's offense with a jolt for the third-straight week, tying a career-high in rush yards with 139 yards on 26 carries and two second half touchdowns that allowed the Vols to overcome a scoreless first half.
The scores pulled Sampson closer to the program's single-season rushing touchdown record. He tied modern-record holder Reggie Cobb--set in 1987--with 17 touchdowns and needs one more to tie the overall leader in Gene McEver, who rushed for 18 scores in 1929.
Sampson, who totaled 83 yards after contact against Alabama, has 838 yards on 144 carries and is averaging nearly 6 yards per carry through seven games.
The Vols' success in the run game is due in part because of the offensive line, which is anchored by Mays.
The senior center helped pave the way for 408 yards of total offense, 214 of which came on the ground. Mays hasn't allowed a sack in 21-straight game and was the highest-graded blocker for either team at 82.9.
Seventh-ranked Tennessee (6-1, 3-1 SEC) has its second bye week this week before hosting Kentucky (4-3, 1-4) at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 2.
