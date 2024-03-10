With Jerry Mack taking a job in the NFL, Tennessee football was forced to fill the running back coach opening heading into the 2024 season.

Ultimately, the Vols landed on former Cincinnati coach De'Rail Sims to take on the role.

When switching jobs, it can be expected that there is a period of adjustment. What's helped Sims navigate the big career change is the steadiness atop the running back room in Knoxville.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Ahead of the season, there is a clear RB1 on the roster. Dylan Sampson returns for his junior year and first campaign as the presumed every game starter.

Sims has watched the tape on Sampson and sees the tools he can work with.

"I think you see the explosiveness jump off tape," said Sims. "I think you see the tenacity as he's attacking defenses. The willingness to put his face on people and go in and block. I think the traits that you see and what he's shown is what jumped off to me on tape."

Sampson's impact off the field may be what's most beneficial, though. He has stepped up as a leader since arriving to Tennessee. With Sims arriving to an already set room, Sampson can be a bridge between the coach and other players.

The relationship between the pair isn't new, either. Sims got to know Sampson while he recruited him to Louisville during his stop with the Cardinals.

"Sampson has been really good," said Sims. "So me and Dylan actually had a prior relationship. So I actually recruited him when I was at the University of Louisville, so we had a relationship prior. But he’s been really, really good in terms of helping this transition. He’s actually a coach on the field and a coach in the classroom, as well, so that’s been easy."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything new Tennessee RB coach De'Rail Sims said in first presser

Sampson was a three-star recruit who held offers from a multitude of schools around the country. While he didn't get paired up with Sims originally, the two are united now at Tennessee.