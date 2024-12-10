Dylan Sampson leads Tennessee football on All-SEC Teams

After headlining Tennessee during the regular season, junior running back Dylan Sampson headlined the Vols on All-SEC Teams on Tuesday.

Sampson, who rushed for broke a number of program rushing records and is nearing a few more heading into the postseason, was tabbed First Team All-SEC and All-Player by the league.

Sampson rushed for 1,485 yards and a Tennessee single-season record 22 touchdowns on 256 carries in 12 games.

In the Vols’ regular season finale at Vanderbilt, Sampson passed former running back Travis Stephens for single-season yards.

Stephens set the record in 2001.

Sampson was one of three Tennessee players on the first team. He was joined by fifth-year center Cooper Mays and edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

Pearce anchored a strong defensive front with 35 tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Defensive back Jermod McCoy in his first season with the Vols after one year at Oregon State, earned Second Team All-SEC honors.

McCoy bolstered Tennessee’s secondary with 39 tackles and four interceptions.

Offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins and kicker Josh Turbyville were Third Team selections.

The 9-seed Vols (10-2) are set to face 8-seed Ohio State (10-2) in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Dec. 21 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC).



