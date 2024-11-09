Dylan Sampson returns for Vols after suffering first half injury

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson suffered a lower left leg injury against Mississippi State a minute before halftime that forced him to leave the game.

He would head to the locker room before the end of the half but returned for the Vols' second drive of the second half.

In the first half, Sampson had already totaled 76 yards on 19 carries.

Earlier in the game, Sampson reached the 1,000 yard mark on the season and 2,000 yard mark for his career. He currently sits at 1,056 yards in the 2024 season.

While he did not reach the end zone against the Bulldogs before his injury, he had previously scored in every game he's played in this season. He has 19 on the season which is the most by any player in school history.

Sampson is currently in his junior year and is draft eligible following the season.

Behind Sampson, DeSean Bishop is also missing the game with a leg injury. He is being replaced by true freshman Peyton Lewis.

Lewis scored his first career touchdown the previous week against Kentucky. He is up to eight yards on four carries at the halftime break.

Following Sampson's injury, sophomore Cameron Seldon also got a carry that he took for five yards just before the halftime break.