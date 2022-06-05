Dylan Sampson ‘ready’ to add to experienced running back group

Tennessee is set to officially add to its running back room to begin the summer term and it’s a guy who broke two school rushing records previously held by former NFL running back Eddie Lacy at Dutchtown in Geismer, La.

Dylan Sampson, who committed to the Volunteers in June of 2021, is all set to begin his collegiate journey in Knoxville.

“I’m ready. It’s been a minute watching all of those guys who went in early,” the three-star said. “I’ve been talking to all the players and we are ready to get up there and get to work. I’m excited.”

Joining Justin Williams-Thomas as the tailbacks in the 2022 signing class, Sampson ended his high school career with nearly 5,000 rushing yards with 22 touchdowns as a senior in 2021. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder can do it all out of the backfield and will be considered a weapon at the Southeastern Conference level.

“I ran track 15 pounds heavier this season than I ever have,” Sampson said of his training this spring. “I would workout in the weight room at about 6 am and hit the field with some college guys that I played with a couple of years back. We would go to the field and we’d get that work in.

“I’ve been trying to stay consistent and do what I could do while taking advantage of any opportunity.”

Sampson will be joining a group led by rising junior Jabari Small and sophomore Jaylen Wright. Justin Williams-Thomas got a head tart this spring and Len’Neth Whitehead could also find his role.

“I’m going to come out there and give it my all. I want to be the best I can be at anything I do,” the running back said. “I feel like I’m a running back who can hone on my skills and become a guy who can do it all – run inside the tackles, go to the slot, catch bubble screens or run wide zones. I just want to be that balanced.”

Tennessee running backs coach Jerry Mack is expecting the new addition to fit right in, ready to compete.

"We we are expecting Dylan, like all those guys, to come in and have a role,” Mack said back in the spring. “Exactly at this time, what that role looks like? I don't know, but I definitely can see a guy with his speed and his ability– I've talked to him a lot.

“He's actually put on a little weight. So, exactly a guy that we call a ball-in-hand guy. A guy that can catch a ball with space and make people miss. He's a 10.4, by trait, 100-meter dash guy, so he should be able to outrun some people in this league every now and then. We're excited about him coming in the door. We need for that guy to come in and have a role early, very early."

Tennessee averaged over 200 yards on the ground a game in 2021, Heupel's first season on Rocky Top.