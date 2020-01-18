Christian Lewis had been to Tennessee once before, but Saturday’s trip for the Vols’ first Junior Day of 2020 proved a special.

The 3-star 2021 wideout from Pleasant Grove High (Ala.) went home with an offer, as Tennessee joined Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Iowa, Nebraska and others in the mix for the lanky but dynamic playmaker from Alabama.

“Last time I was here I didn’t get an offer. This time, I got an offer,” Lewis said with a giant grin following his visit.

“Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt brought me into his office 1-on-1 and told me how many receivers were leaving, and how they were only going to have five receivers. He said they needed receivers with length and ball-skills and he extended an offer to me.”

Before making the trip Saturday morning, Lewis was hoping to hear such news after speaking with wideouts coach Tee Martin in recent weeks. On a previous visit, Lewis and his mom “really liked what we heard and seen around the campus” and wanted to further build those relationships with another look at Rocky Top.

"I like coach Tee Martin," Lewis said. "It's not all about football. We really talked about life, becoming a better man and what I would do outside of football."