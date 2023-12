TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Here's what you need to know on the signee.

Four-star Kellen Lindstrom is the latest to sign with the Vols.

Tennessee has enlisted the help of another elite edge rusher.

Lindstrom has a nose for the football. The edge rusher sticks with plays and always seems to find his way into a tackle.

Once he gets home, he's a hard hitter who doesn't shy away from the contact.

Blockers rarely seem to phase him as he sheds them off with ease. This leads to solid run support and quarterback pressure.

With the heavy rotation employed on the defensive line, Lindstrom could get some shots early in his career.