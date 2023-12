TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Here's what you need to know on the signee.

Burns is a legit outside linebacker. He has displayed the ability to rush the quarterback, stop the run and drop into coverage.

At Tennessee, he trends toward playing the weakside linebacker position. In this role, Tim Banks hasn't been afraid to let them play freely. This includes a healthy dose of blitzes.

Burns will join a linebacker room that is thin compared to other areas of the field. This will give him a chance at early playtime.