VolQuest - Eason licking his chops as he eyes new opportunity under Heupel

Bryson Eason was heartbroken when he realized that he was going to have to move from inside linebacker to outside linebacker.

The sophomore defender for the Vols grew up idolizing the likes of Ray Lewis and Luke Keuchly. Eason studied the two and dreamed of playing inside backer, but his size required that he change positions. At 6-foot-2, 275 lbs., he’s now studying the LEO position in Tennessee’s defense with the help of some of his teammates.

“I love football, so I just embraced it and tried to learn more about (outside linebacker),” Eason told the media Wednesday evening. “I have a great teammate who is helping me as well, who knows more about the position, in Tyler Baron. It’s like a little brother, big brother situation. I don’t know is the little brother or who is the big brother, but Tyler is there in my ear, helping me 24/7. Even Byron (Young). We’re always helping each other trying to get better.”

Eason didn’t contribute much as a true freshman under Jeremy Pruitt’s staff last season and he admitted that bothered him. He played in six games and made just two tackles, mostly playing on special teams.

The Memphis native could have left Tennessee after not carving out much of a role in 2020 like many others did, but Eason saw an opportunity. After all, he didn’t commit to Pruitt. He committed to be a Vol.

“I looked at is as I chose Tennessee, I didn’t choose the guys that were here at Tennessee and I want to be a Vol,” Eason said. “With those guys leaving, I didn’t see nothing but opportunity and saw my time to step up and work hard to earn myself some playing time out there on that field. I just took it as an opportunity and was licking my chops to get out there for spring ball with whichever coach came in. Luckily, it was a guy like Coach Heupel who brings great energy.

“Coach Heupel has done a great job so far. I respect him and I love the things he’s doing here. I’m all for it and bought all in 100 percent.”