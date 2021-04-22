VolQuest - Eason licking his chops as he eyes new opportunity under Heupel

Eason licking his chops as he eyes new opportunity under Heupel
Bryson Eason was heartbroken when he realized that he was going to have to move from inside linebacker to outside linebacker.
The sophomore defender for the Vols grew up idolizing the likes of Ray Lewis and Luke Keuchly. Eason studied the two and dreamed of playing inside backer, but his size required that he change positions. At 6-foot-2, 275 lbs., he’s now studying the LEO position in Tennessee’s defense with the help of some of his teammates.
“I love football, so I just embraced it and tried to learn more about (outside linebacker),” Eason told the media Wednesday evening. “I have a great teammate who is helping me as well, who knows more about the position, in Tyler Baron. It’s like a little brother, big brother situation. I don’t know is the little brother or who is the big brother, but Tyler is there in my ear, helping me 24/7. Even Byron (Young). We’re always helping each other trying to get better.”
Eason didn’t contribute much as a true freshman under Jeremy Pruitt’s staff last season and he admitted that bothered him. He played in six games and made just two tackles, mostly playing on special teams.
The Memphis native could have left Tennessee after not carving out much of a role in 2020 like many others did, but Eason saw an opportunity. After all, he didn’t commit to Pruitt. He committed to be a Vol.
“I looked at is as I chose Tennessee, I didn’t choose the guys that were here at Tennessee and I want to be a Vol,” Eason said. “With those guys leaving, I didn’t see nothing but opportunity and saw my time to step up and work hard to earn myself some playing time out there on that field. I just took it as an opportunity and was licking my chops to get out there for spring ball with whichever coach came in. Luckily, it was a guy like Coach Heupel who brings great energy.
“Coach Heupel has done a great job so far. I respect him and I love the things he’s doing here. I’m all for it and bought all in 100 percent.”
Eason’s freshman season was difficult for two reasons. Not only did he play sparingly and have to go through a coaching change, but the Vols went 3-7 despite winning their first two games of the season.
The losing left a sour taste in Eason and his teammates’ mouth.
“There’s a lot guys on this team that I didn’t have much of a relationship with last year, but I would go to war for these guys any day, any time, any where,” Eason said. “Just the type of energy Coach Heupel is bringing, him bringing us together like a family, it’s great for the team. For me personally, I love it because if I know this guy outside of football, when it comes to the field, it’s going to be natural.
“As a team, we’re looking at it as that’s not us anymore. That’s last year. It’s time to move on and there’s a lot of new guys. A lot of primary guys on that team are gone, so to be honest, this is a whole different team. There’s a different mindset and everybody on this team wants to win. That’s what Coach Heupel is trying to bring over to Tennessee — a winning culture.”
The Vols will hit the field this Saturday to conclude spring practice with the annual Orange and White Game. Kickoff inside of Neyland Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET.