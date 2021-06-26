East Hamilton ATH Jeremiah Flemmons impresses at camp

Rising senior Jeremiah Flemmons of East Hamilton in Chattanooga is an athlete – and that was on full display at Tennessee’s ‘Night at Neyland’ earlier this month as he took part in drills all over the field.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect will quarterback this fall but has been repping at wide receiver during the 7-on-7 circuits. He’s played some wideout in the past and that is likely a position Flemmons could see again at the next level.

“I think I did pretty well. There’s a lot of work put into the process,” the athlete said afterwards. “I’ve just got to keep working hard in getting out of my breaks and keep grinding.”

The fact that Flemmons is a quarterback helps him while running routes as a wide receiver.

“It helps me understand the receiver’s point of view when the ball is coming towards them,” the athlete said. “I know where the receivers want it and I know where to put it when I’m throwing the ball. That helps me a lot when I’m switching back and forth.”