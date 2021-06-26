East Hamilton ATH Jeremiah Flemmons impresses at camp
Rising senior Jeremiah Flemmons of East Hamilton in Chattanooga is an athlete – and that was on full display at Tennessee’s ‘Night at Neyland’ earlier this month as he took part in drills all over the field.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect will quarterback this fall but has been repping at wide receiver during the 7-on-7 circuits. He’s played some wideout in the past and that is likely a position Flemmons could see again at the next level.
“I think I did pretty well. There’s a lot of work put into the process,” the athlete said afterwards. “I’ve just got to keep working hard in getting out of my breaks and keep grinding.”
The fact that Flemmons is a quarterback helps him while running routes as a wide receiver.
“It helps me understand the receiver’s point of view when the ball is coming towards them,” the athlete said. “I know where the receivers want it and I know where to put it when I’m throwing the ball. That helps me a lot when I’m switching back and forth.”
The Volunteer State native even lined up for about five reps at cornerback in 1-on-1s Friday night.
“I think I did pretty well there,” Flemmons said. “I got a few reps at wide receiver and then the coaches came up and moved me to defensive back. I haven’t been repping a lot of DB, but I think I did well. I’ve mostly just been quarterback and wide receiver in 7on7 and in high school.”
The 2022 prospect is tall and uses his length to his advantage. He has great closing speed and has a great vertical leap. Flemmons was easily one of the more intriguing prospects who camped Friday night.
In 2020 for East Hamilton, the utility player registered 1,300 all-purpose yards with 17 touchdowns split between wideout and quarterback.
“I’ve actually been dreaming of this since I was little. I’ve always wanted to play for Tennessee,” the prospect said after the workout. “The coaches here, I love them. They are nice instructors and they helped me a lot.”
The athlete has four offers on the table as now from Eastern Kentucky, Army, Navy and UT-Martin – but that’s likely to change as camps season progresses. Tennessee could offer the in-state product in the not-so-distant future and if so – it would be a dream come true.
“It would mean so much,” Flemmons concluded. “I would get to stay in my home state and get to play for my home state. It would mean a lot.”
The athlete plans to camp at Vanderbilt and Arkansas State later in June.