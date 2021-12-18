Edge speed was a huge win for the Vols on signing day

When you look at Tennessee’s signing class across the board, the one constant you see is speed. The Vols added speed in all areas including one key area — defensive end.

In Tim Banks’ first year, the Vols have struggled to get consistent pressure with their front four. Byron Young leads Tennessee with 5.5 sacks. Matthew Butler is second with 5. Of Tennessee’s 32 sacks, 11 came from linebackers and defensive backs. And with those 32 sacks, many came from bringing extra guys which helped the defensive line get their numbers.

Bottom line is that in 12 games, Byron Young is the only guy who consistently pressured the quarterback.

Wednesday, the Vol defensive staff appears to have gotten help in that area with the signings of Joshua Josephs and James Pearce.

“Huge for us to add guys that can affect the quarterback,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Guys that can change the way the game is played from how people have to pass protect. How much pressure you have to bring versus how much you can get from your front four. I think it’s important that you have guys on both edges so offensive coordinators can’t just scheme you and eliminate a guy from affecting a game. Those two young guys have an ability to grow physically inside of our program. Just long term I think they have the opportunity to make huge impacts in the way the game is played.”

The 6-3, 215 pound Josephs has an 82 in wingspan. He recorded 202 tackles and 10 sacks his junior and senior seasons.

“He’s very versatile,” outside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler said. “He can play in space. He can come off the edge. He wins with speed and is a dynamic pass rusher. He has great natural instincts. He has length, speed and toughness.

“He’s an explosive human being. He comes off the edge. He’s physical at the point of attack. I absolutely love this guy.”

Charlotte native Pearce shocked everyone on Wednesday by signing. Pearce said following a playoff game five days before signing day that he was not going to sign during the early signing period. Tennessee convinced him to ink his National Letter of Intent with the Vols on Wednesday and Josh Heupel’s defensive staff was elated.

“He’s a very unique player. He’s 6-5, 220 pounds and again just ultra, ultra athletic,” Ekeler said. “He has incredible speed and an incredible ability to set up people to rush off he edge. He’s just a dynamic, dynamic athlete.

“He’s a guy who guy who could definitely be up there and lead the nation in sacks to me. He’s going to be disruptive and get after the quarterback. In our defense here, he’s exactly what you want at that outside linebacker position. He has elite ability to bend. He’s long. He has everything you are looking for.”

As a senior Pearce got everyone’s attention with 14.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two safeties and two interceptions.

In football, speed as never had a bad day and Wednesday was a good day as the Vols added much needed speed on their roster, especially off the edge.