Groveport, Ohio offensive lineman TeRah Edwards made his first trip to Rocky Top this weekend in a visit that left Edwards clearly wanting to see more.







“It was great,” the 6-3, 295 pound Edwards said. I am definitely glad I came. The visit really changed my perspective on Tennessee. I really liked coaches, players and environment.









“I’m definitely going to come back and see Tennessee again. The visit was better than what I expected.”





Hearing someone say Tennessee was not what they thought it would be isn’t uncommon, but for Edwards the difference perspective that changed after spending time in Knoxville was the people.





“I knew I was going to see great facilities, but I don’t know coaches would be like that,” Edwards said. “Coach Pruitt is a great guy. They care about their players as people.”





Edwards had spoken with Pruitt on the phone as well as offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. But Saturday was the first time visiting in person. Both left a good impression on him.





“Like I said, coach Pruitt is a great guy. I have talked to coach Chaney on the phone and he’s a character,” Edwards offered. “I got to spend some time with him. He’s a great guy.”





Edwards spent Saturday on campus which meant a tour as well as a lot of football as the Vols had their second scrimmage of the spring.





“I got to sit in with meetings. I got to visit with some of the players and they were cool,” Edward said.





“They were getting after it. They are serious about what they do and they are building something here.”





Edwards has been busy this spring. He’s seen Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Indiana. Monday he will be at Penn State and next weekend he will visit Northwestern.





After that Edwards will narrow things down and start another visit cycle.









“Where I visit summer is going to depend on how I narrow things down. I know Tennessee will be one them. The schools I will see this summer are the schools I have already seen this spring,” Edwards said.





The key to making the cut centers around two things.









“All the schools have good facilities and good academics,” Edwards said. “So two of the key things for me are the opportunity to play early and the relationships I have with the coaches.”