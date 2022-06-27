Edwin Spillman talks recruitment, camping with Vols

Tennessee is continuing to make the mid-state a priority in recruiting. The Vols want to win the state each cycle, so recruiting and signing prospects out of Nashville and surrounding areas is of high importance.

The Vols signed Elijah Herring and now have brother Caleb Herring in the committed class. Nathan Robinson and Ayden Bussell are 2023 commits. Tennessee has locked up Nate Spillman of Lipscomb Academy for this cycle, and naturally, brother Edwin Spillman is a huge target for 2024.

There are other examples – no doubt – but landing the younger Spillman would be another step in the right direction for this staff who is hoping to ‘close the border’ from here on out.

On that note, Edwin Spillman was once again on campus this weekend – taking part in the final prospect camp for the month of June.

“It was a good camp. I really came to learn from coach BJ [Brian Jean-Mary] and to see what his coaching style was – stuff like that,” Spillman told Volquest afterwards. “That’s really the only reason I came, to see that, but it was a really fun camp. I liked it.

“Every time I come to Tennessee, I’m learning more about the program and everything in the community and stuff like that. It’ always a huge learning experience.”

Obviously, the linebacker has a comfort level with Tennessee. He’s already been here several times over the course of the past year and his family trusts the staff enough to allow Nate to commit to the Vols.

Sunday was really about seeing what he could learn about and from Jean-Mary, who could be his position coach if he, too, elects to wear the Orange.

“He taught me that when I’m in my [pass] drops, to run and not look back at the ball until you fully get there and see the receiver’s hands go up,” Spillman said of the workout. “Coach BJ told me to keep my head down and to keep on running until you get there. I am also learning what he expects from his players and how they must go hard all the time. He’s real with them. I feel like that’s how I play.”