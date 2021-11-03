Effort leading to rejuvenated Tennessee defense wreaking havoc

Tim Banks’ unit has been relentless in his first season on Rocky Top.

Tennessee’s new-look defense has shined through eight games despite dealing with injuries in the midst of depth issues. The improvements from last season are most noticeable on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

The Vols have made 70 tackles for a loss this season, which is good enough for most in the SEC and second-most in the country. Their 8.75 tackles for loss per game is the best in the nation.

“You try to play to the strengths of your players,” Banks told the media this week. “We pride ourselves in trying to minimize their weaknesses and putting those guys in the best possible positions to be successful.

“It’s more of a credit to them, how hard they’re playing and giving the scheme a chance. But, really, it’s all about the kids and how hard they’re playing. Those are the guys that are out there making the plays.”

Tennessee has produced four games this season in which it has produced double-digit tackles for a loss. A total of 26 Vols have at least 0.5 TFL, while 15 have multiple TFLs.

Redshirt-junior Jeremy Banks leads the defense with 9.0 tackles for a loss. That’s good enough for fourth-most in the SEC. Banks’ 4.5 sacks leads the team as well and ranks eighth in the conference.

“We obviously wanted to identify the personnel that we had and figure, again, how best to utilize those guys,” Banks said. “In everything we want to do, we want to be aggressive, whether we’re in our four-down, three-down, depending on what coverage we’re in.

“Every year is a new year. We try, again, to evaluate the talent that we have and match it up with the scheme the best we can. Again, to the credit of the kids, they’re playing extremely hard and they’re making a ton of plays, so hats off to those guys.”