With the 2023 MLB Draft concluding on Tuesday, eight former Tennessee players have officially been selected in the event. This marks the second most in the program's history under Tony Vitello falling only behind last year's record of 10 players being picked. Of the eight selections, six were pitchers and two were positions players. One was chosen on the first day, three were picked on the second and four were selected on the the third. Let's dive into each pick that involved the Vols and who ultimately didn't hear their name called.

Round 1 - Pick 9 (Colorado Rockies) - Chase Dollander

The first player off the board for Tennessee was starting pitcher Chase Dollander. The right-handed hurler was selected ninth overall by the Colorado Rockies where he will join former teammate Jordan Beck in the farm system. This pick works as the highest a Vol has been picked since Nick Senzel went second overall in 2016. It is the highest a pitcher was selected immediately out of Tennessee since Steven Raines in 1971. This is now the 19th first round selection in program history and the fourth under Vitello. He is the second pitcher to go in the first round under Vitello after Garrett Crochet was picked 11th in 2020. Dollander earned this honor after standing out as a Vol in consecutive seasons. In his Tennessee career, he posted a 3.64 ERA and 17-6 record.

Round 4 - Pick 117 (San Francisco Giants) - Maui Ahuna

The next player to be picked was shortstop Maui Ahuna on the second day of the draft. After falling to the fourth round, the San Francisco Giants scooped up Ahuna to bring him into their system. Ahuna's selection marks three-straight years a shortstop out of Tennessee has been taken in the draft. He is the highest shortstop picked out of Knoxville since Condredge Holloway was taken with the No. 77 pick in the 1976 draft. After standing out at Kansas, Ahuna played one season with the Vols. He hit .312 with eight home runs in the season.

Round 5 - Pick 146 (Miami Marlins) - Andrew Lindsey

The following round, a second pitcher was taken off the board. This time, it was starter Andrew Lindsey being selected in the fifth round by the Miami Marlins. Lindsey had a turbulent road to the draft after starting his career at Walters State CC and Charlotte. However, in one full season with the Vols, he dominated. Lindsey would post an ERA of 2.90 and a record of 3-4.

Round 7 - Pick 202 (Colorado Rockies) - Seth Halvorsen

The final player to hear their name called in the second day of the draft was reliever Seth Halvorsen. He was picked by the Rockies, along with Dollander, in the seventh round. This marks consecutive years the program has had a trio of pitchers taken in the first seven rounds of the draft. Halvorsen began his career at Missouri before transferring to Tennessee. In his final season, he posted a 3.81 ERA and 3-3 record in 25 appearances and one start.

Round 11 - Pick 319 (Kansas City Royals) - Jared Dickey

After slipping to the third day, Jared Dickey was quickly taken in the 11th round. The outfielder and catcher was picked by the Kansas City Royals to take him off the board. Although he was drafted, Dickey has the option to return to school with two years of eligibility remaining. He also may be able to demand more money than his draft slot, though. Dickey hit for a .328 average and 12 home runs in 63 games and 61 starts in his redshirt sophomore year.

Round 14 - Pick 414 (Los Angeles Angels) - Zach Joyce

Just a few rounds later, Zach Joyce was selected in the 14th round by the Los Angeles Angels. The pick puts him in the same organization as his twin brother Ben Joyce who was picked by the Angels the previous season. Joyce has eligibility left if he chooses to use it or he could begin his professional career. Last year, he battled injury but maintained a 4.35 ERA in 10.1 innings pitched.

Round 14 - Pick 415 (Arizona Diamondbacks) - Jake Fitzgibbons

The very next pick, another Tennessee pitcher was taken. Jake Fitzgibbons was scooped up by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 14th round. While Fitzgibbons has remaining eligibility, even if he decides to return to school, it won't be with the Vols. He previously entered the transfer portal during the offseason. He earned a 3.75 ERA as a reliever last year.

Round 17 - Pick 516 (New York Mets) - Bryce Jenkins

The final current Tennessee player to be picked was reliever Bryce Jenkins. He was chosen by the New York Mets who currently also host former Vols pitcher Blade Tidwell. Jenkins appeared in 18 games out of the bullpen while totaling a 5.51 ERA and 1-0 record. He has one year of eligibility remaining if he chooses to return to school.

Other notable picks

Two players who are not currently on Tennessee's roster but are committed to join in the upcoming season were also taken. High schooler Carson Rucker, an in-state product and brother of former Vol Jake Rucker, was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the 107th pick of the draft. He will likely forgo his college experience to immediately become a pro. Wofford transfer Ryan Galanie was also chosen in the 13th round by the Chicago White Sox. With one year of eligibility remaining, it is unclear if he will take his talents to Knoxville or join the White Sox organization.

Notable non-selections