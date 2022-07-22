Eight Vols named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

Eight Tennessee Vols were named to the Preseason All-SEC Teams, the league announced Friday morning. The teams were voted on by the SEC's media members.

Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young was the lone Vol named to the All-SEC First Team. Young played in 11 games with eight starts in his first FBS season last fall and tied with for the team lead in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (11.5).

Young ranked second among UT defensive linemen with 46 total tackles on the year, including 20 solo, and led the squad with eight QB hurries.

Vols starting quarterback Hendon Hooker was named the All-SEC Second Team's quarterback, while his go-to wide receiver Cedric Tillman was also on the team. Starting offensive tackle Darnell Wright was named to the second team as well.

Hooker racked up 3,561 yards of total offense last fall in his first season at Tennessee, which ranked fourth in the SEC and fourth in UT single-season history. He shattered single-season program records for passing efficiency (181.4) and completion percentage (68.0) and totaled 31 passing touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Tillman is also coming off a breakout season. The 2022 Biletnikoff Award candidate finished last year with 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in a school-record seven consecutive games to end the season.

Wright started all 13 games in 2021 at left tackle and saw action on a team-high snap count of 922 on the season. He blocked for a Tennessee offense that set program record for points scored (511) and total offense (6,174 yards).

Tennessee had four players named to the All-SEC Third Team in offensive lineman Cooper Mays, linebacker Jeremy Banks, defensive back Trevon Flowers and punter Paxton Brooks.

Mays also stood out for UT's offensive line last fall, playing and starting at center in eight games while battling injury early in the year. He started the final six games of the season, not allowing a sack over the final five contests.

Banks returns after leading the team, ranking second in the SEC and seventh-most nationally with 128 tackles, the most by a Vol since A.J. Johnson had 138 in 2012. His 9.85 tackles per game were good for 12th in the nation.

Flowers will serve as the Vols' starting safety for the third straight year during his senior season. He has appeared in 35 games with 25 starts and recorded 170 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups. He ranked sixth among SEC defensive backs with a career-best 82 tackles a year ago.

Brooks enters his fourth straight season as Tennessee's starting punter. In 48 career games, he is averaging 43.3 yards per punt for his career, which ranks third all-time in UT history. Thirty of his punts have gone 50-plus yards, and 47 of his punts have been pinned inside the 20.

Tennessee's 2022 season is scheduled to being on Thursday, Sept. 1 when it hosts Ball State at 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.