Elarbee, Vols taking notice in athletic OT Wilkin Formby

An offensive lineman in the 2023 class Tennessee has upped its efforts with of late is Northridge standout Wilkin Formby.

The four-star was offered by the Tennessee coaching staff back in fall and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee is channeling in on the Tuscaloosa, Ala. native.

“He likes length. It seems like a lot of teams are trying to expand with guys over 6-foot-6 and want more length,” Formby said of the assistant coach. “A lot of guys who are that size aren’t always athletic. I feel like he believes that I’m one of those guys who are athletic.”

The Vols love the outlook at offensive tackle for the 6-foot-8, 300-pound athlete.

“It’s going well,” the prospect said of the relationship building process with Tennessee. “We talk on a weekly basis.”

Formby was on campus for UT’s close loss to Ole Miss in October. It was the first time the prospect saw Tennessee in person and the game day atmosphere was obviously a sticking point.

“The fans showed a lot of good energy and stuck with it the whole game. Win or lose, it’s a great atmosphere with great fans,” the offensive lineman said. “It’s exciting because I feel like every week they played, they developed more into themselves. I feel like they are about to have a great season.”

Formby has a busy spring coming up. He’s already been to Oklahoma and has plans to visit Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Florida. But getting back to Tennessee is a must and those plans have been in the making for quite some time.