This deep into the football season, it's nearly impossible to stay completely healthy.

Heading into Saturday's matchup, both Tennessee and Missouri will be missing key pieces as they attempt to come out with crucial wins.

For the Tigers, a matchup against Georgia last Saturday leaves a handful of players' status up in the air, though.

Here is the injury report Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz gave during his Tuesday press conference.