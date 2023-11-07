Eli Drinkwitz 'concerned' about Luther Burden III's status vs. Tennessee
This deep into the football season, it's nearly impossible to stay completely healthy.
Heading into Saturday's matchup, both Tennessee and Missouri will be missing key pieces as they attempt to come out with crucial wins.
For the Tigers, a matchup against Georgia last Saturday leaves a handful of players' status up in the air, though.
Here is the injury report Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz gave during his Tuesday press conference.
The pair of players listed as questionable, Realus George Jr. and Luther Burden III, both suffered injuries during the course of the game against the Bulldogs.
George's came on the second to last play of the game while Burden exited in the second quarter.
Currently, these players are who Drinkwitz is most concerned about being ready to go against the Vols.
"All those guys are dealing with different things that they've kind of battled through," said Drinkwitz. "I think Luther and Realus would be the two I'm the most concerned about right now."
Out of high school, Burden was considered the No. 4 player in the country and top wide receiver. In his sophomore year, he has totaled 958 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
Against Georgia, Burden caught three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown before exiting.
George is currently a starter on the Tigers' defensive line after spending time at Miami and Independence CC. In his final season of eligibility, he has totaled 18 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Kick-off between Tennessee and Missouri is set for 3:30 p.m. ET in Columbia airing on CBS.
