Is Tennessee star Jermod McCoy the top cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft?

Tennessee football star Jermod McCoy might be the best NFL draft prospect at his position.

ESPN's Matt Miller thinks so. He ranked McCoy as the top corner in the draft following this upcoming season. Also with ESPN, Jordan Reid ranked him at No. 2 behind just Penn State's AJ Harris.

Reid also weighed in on McCoy and named him the toughest player to rank at the position.

"The Oregon State transfer thrived in his first season with the Vols, intercepting four passes and looking like the CB1 of a strong 2026 corner class," Reid wrote. "But he suffered a torn ACL during a January training session, putting his status for the 2025 season in doubt. Can McCoy return to the field this season, and how would he perform if he does?"

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM