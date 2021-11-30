Elijah Herring recaps 'great' in-home visit with UT coaches

With the regular-season now in the rearview, Tennessee’s coaching staff is now permitted to hit the road and meet with prospects in-house. Fittingly, the Vols started with the inaugural commit for the 2022 class, Elijah Herring.

“It was great and everyone had a good time,” the linebacker told Volquest of the Sunday visit. “We talked about life and life after football. It was a great time.”

Josh Heupel was accompanied by linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, defensive backs coach Willie Martinez and running backs coach Jerry Mack for the in-home stop. The message from the coaching staff to the prospect was simple.

“They said they are going to develop me and make me into a great person. They said they were going to expand my knowledge on anything I want to know about the game,” Herring said. “It was a great experience and something I never thought would happen. Everyone got along and we talked about everything.

“Coach Heupel and Jean-Mary were mostly leading the conversation. Coach BJ has been recruiting me the entire time. He’s my guy and I love him. He’s been talking to me about competing for playing time and said to trust in us and believe in myself and I’ll get there.”

The Riverdale standout was Heupel’s first pledge as Tennessee head coach as the Murfreesboro, Tenn. native committed back on April 14. Herring is a three-star linebacker standing in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and should add some depth immediately to a razor-thin linebacking group.

Lining up on the edge at ‘LEO’ could also a possibility for Herring at times, but he’s mostly slotted for inside.