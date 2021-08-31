Elijah Simmons learning to be more accountable, earns starting spot
The days of SEC defensive lineman looking and playing like former Alabama defensive tackle Terrence Cody are over according to Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner.
Garner, one of the most successful and tenured assistant coaches in the entire SEC, referenced Cody during a recent media availability when asked about current redshirt-sophomore Elijah Simmons.
"He has to get himself in a lot, lot better shape," Garner said. "He’s got to have more self-accountability.
"If you search our league, if you look at all the rosters and guys that are playing, there’s probably not many 350-pound defensive tackles in the SEC. The Mt. Cody (Alabama’s Terrence Cody) days are gone, over with. So, he’s got to get himself in position to where he can help this team."
Fast forward just over two weeks later, just days ahead of Tennessee's opener against Bowling Green, Simmons is listed as one of Garner's starting defensive lineman on the depth chart that UT released Monday morning.
The development came as a shock to many following Garner's strong comments when asked about Simmons earlier in camp. But on the other hand, it shouldn't come as a surprise, as nobody has ever doubted the skillset that Simmons possesses. It was always about cutting weight.
“Elijah, he’s working," Garner said. "I do think Elijah has a skill set that he could be successful in this league.
"He definitely has some talent. So, he’s just got to have a lot more self-accountability. And we have to help him get there. And we’ve got to keep pushing the needle the right way. He is a kid that has talent and obviously he can help the team. But we’ve got to get him where he can help us and be able to fight through and push it.”
It appears Simmons has learned to hold himself more accountable rather quickly. Even his teammates have noticed the turnaround from Simmons throughout fall camp that have led to him earning a starting spot for the opener.
"Elijah had a great fall camp," senior Matthew Butler told the media on Monday. "He's one of the biggest dudes I've ever met in my entire life. Strong, powerful and he's really translated it to his game.
"I lift with him in the weight room everyday trying to match his numbers and it's definitely translated to the field. He's just about the strongest guy on the team."
"Elijah Simmons is a load up front," Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin added, having gone up against him throughout camp. "Big dude who is very hard to block. When he gets rolling, he's very good. He's really been consistent and that's the biggest difference from last year to this year. He knows what he's doing and playing full speed."
Simmons arrived at Tennessee as a three-star prospect out of Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville known for his astonishing athleticism for his size. Now it appears he just may be on the cusp of a breakout season.
At 6-foot-2, 350-pounds, Simmons has played in 13 games over two seasons and started two games. Last year, as a redshirt-sophomore, Simmons played in all 10 games and made two starts at nose tackle, totaling 10 tackles and one pass breakup.
The Josh Heupel era begins on Thursday night against Bowling Green at 8 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.