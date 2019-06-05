Jake Garcia is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the 2021 class and the California native got his first look at Tennessee last weekend when he made the cross-country trip to camp.

The Harbonne standout has had a busy spring, visiting Florida, Miami, FSU, Alabama and Auburn, and his latest trip to Tennessee added a new potential contender for the blue-chip gunslinger.

“It was a spur of the moment kind of thing,” Garcia said of the visit.

“I’ve wanted to see Tennessee. It’s definitely a special place. Coach Tee Martin is over there now, and I’ve know him for a while now. He was recruiting me at USC. Coach (Jim) Chaney, I met him when I threw at Georgia last year. He’s definitely a guy I would want to play for and be in the system with and learn and grow as a player.”

Garcia holds close to 30 offers, with Tennessee joining the list shortly after Martin was hired in mid-January. The ties to Martin and Chaney made the 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising junior feel comfortable on his visit, especially during a throwing session for the staff.

“They showed a lot of attention while I was throwing at the camp. They put a lot of focus on me. We delved into their playbook a little bit, so that was really cool,” he explained.

“Coach Chaney is over there now and he’s running the old Georgia offense. It’s a lot of pro-style concepts, but they’re probably going 70-30 shotgun and under center. I feel like that’s where I really separate myself from the rest of the pack in the 2021 class. My class is loaded with quarterbacks, so you need things that separate you, and I feel like mine is really being able to go under center. That’s something a lot of kids can’t do now.”