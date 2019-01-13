Henry To’oto’o had only been to Tennessee once previously, but the 4-star California native said this weekend’s official visit to Rocky Top “felt confirming.”

The Vols have long been among the favorites to land the De La Salle linebacker, and a comforting few days with To'oto'o's entire family in Knoxville only further cemented UT's chances with the Top 100 prospect.

While To’oto’o saw all the bells and whistles Tennessee has to offer on his first trip to town over the summer, this weekend was an opportunity to “really sit down and talk ball with (defensive coordinator Kevin) Sherrer and coach (Jeremy) Pruitt."

The Vols plan to utilize the 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker in a similar role as former Alabama ‘backers Reuben Foster and Mack Wilson. To’oto’o watched Alabama film with on both players and “how they performed" under Pruitt.

It’s no secret that Tennessee has a need for linebackers, making an aggressive push just before the Early Signing Period to land 4-star Quavaris Crouch. The Vols also moved tailback Jeremy Banks to defensive midway through last season. To’oto’o is well-aware of the lack of numbers on the depth chart, and is eager to compete for a chance to play early in 2019.

“I don’t like disrespecting no other linebacker that’s currently on the team right now, because I respect every player,” the All-American Bowl prospect explained.

“But if I were to be able to come in and do what I’m supposed to do and be able to compete, I feel I can contribute early. I don’t like being guaranteed anything, and I don’t like when coaches tell me I can come in right away and play. But Coach Pruitt basically said that, and told me, as long as I do my work and do what I’m supposed to do and work hard through this offseason and learn the playbook the way I’m supposed to, I’ll be able to come in and play.”

Along with Tennessee, Alabama and Washington round out To’oto’o’s Top 3 schools. He will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa on Jan. 25 before making his final decision on National Signing Day (Feb. 6). While he has “really strong feelings” about the Vols, he currently claims no leaders among his top group.

“They’re all leveled out right now. They made the Top 3 for a reason. I love all three schools.”