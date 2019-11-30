Eric Gray entered Tennessee’s regular-season finale with just 42 yards on 24 carries in his last seven games.

The freshman tailback was No. 3 on the depth chart and had seen his opportunities dwindle by the week, but in a sloppy, rain-infested Senior Day win over Vanderbilt, it was the Memphis native who (surprisingly) starred for the Vols in a win that restored order in a rivalry gone wrong for three years.

“It was a special night,” said Gray after breaking Jamal Lewis’ Tennessee freshman record with 246 rushing yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns.

On a day that saw Tennessee snap a three-game losing streak to Vandy, extend its current 2019 winning streak to five games, and mostly just shoulder-shrug its way through a sloppy and ugly 28-10 win, Gray delivered the evening’s lone true highlights.

The freshman got his opportunity because Ty Chandler was sidelined with an ankle injury, so when he took his first carry 56 yards to the house, suddenly his previously-marginalized-role became a night to remember.

With Tennessee's offense stuck in the mud through the first three series of the game, Gray got his first carry with under four minutes left in the first quarter, dashing up the middle behind key blocks from Brandon Kennedy and Jerome Carvin before veering left and out-running all of Vanderbilt’s defense for a touchdown. Later in the first half with Tennessee backed up on it’s own 6-yard line, Gray again saw a seam, as Darnell Wright washed a linebacker to open up a perfect cut-back lane for Tennessee’s freshman speeder.

The result was 94 yard for Gray, and a touchdown. The second-longest run in Tennessee history (behind only Kelsey Finch in 1977) and the longest run by a freshman in SEC history.

“I was like, ‘Holy crap, he’s gone.’" Trey Smith said. “Once I saw him hit past the 50, I was like, ‘He’s gone.’ So I was just trying to catch up for the celebration.”