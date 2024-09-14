ESPN College GameDay visits Oklahoma for clash with Tennessee

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Neither team has lost a game to this point with Tennessee building up a comfortable cushion in an effort to match the Sooners at 3-0.

ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Norman, Oklahoma for the No. 7 Vols' matchup with No. 15 Oklahoma next Saturday.

Tennessee's week three matchup with Kent State is still in the early stages of the second quarter but ESPN has seemingly seen enough.

The matchup will also feature Josh Heupel's return to Norman. He was the national champion quarterback for Oklahoma in 2000 and returned to the program as a coach after his playing career.

He was fired as an assistant with the Sooners and is now returning for his first time as a head coach.

It will also be the first SEC game ever played at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma is coming off a 34-19 win over Tulane. It also has wins over Houston and Temple with each game being played at home.

Tennessee dominated Chattanooga and NC State before building a 37-0 lead at the end of the first quarter against Kent State.

The Vols are familiar with College GameDay with the most recent appearance coming in 2022 during the road trip to Georgia. Tennessee was featured on the program three times that season with visits to Knoxville for both Alabama and Florida also held that year.

This trio was the Vols' first appearances on the show since 2016. Tennessee was featured in matchups with Virginia Tech (Bristol), Florida and at Texas A&M.